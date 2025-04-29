Defection: PDP Suffering Political Haemorrhage – Ex-Oyo AG

Former Attorney General of Oyo State, Mutalubi Adebayo, has described the current wave of defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a sign of political haemorrhage, warning that the party risks “total collapse” if urgent reforms are not undertaken.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) made the remark during an appearance on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, aired on Tuesday.

The SAN described the party’s condition in graphic terms and argued that the PDP was no longer in a position of internal stability.

“The umbrella is shattered and broken. Who is the secretary of the PDP now? Who is the acting chairman? PDP is in serious crises.

“PDP is now suffering from political haemorrhage. Do you get my point? That’s how I see it. It may die; it may not die. But PDP needs a serious blood transfusion so that it doesn’t bleed to death,” he said.

Adebayo’s comments came in the wake of a major political shake-up in Delta State on April 23, when Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy Monday Onyeme, several commissioners, local government chairmen, and other loyalists of the PDP defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They were officially received on Monday by top APC leaders, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma.

A former Delta governor and the PDP’s 2023 vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, also joined the APC — a move many see as signalling the collapse of PDP’s decades-long dominance in the state.

Responding to a question on the legality and implications of lawmakers defecting from the PDP to the ruling APC, Adebayo said several PDP lawmakers in Delta State had abandoned the party under which they were elected.

“In Delta now, Senator (Ned) Nwoko, Senator James Manager and other parliamentarians have moved from the PDP – the very platform on which they came into office – to the APC. It was a tsunami,” the Senior Advocate of Nigeria noted.

The ex-Oyo AG questioned the silence of key figures within the party over these defections.

While noting that the APC holds the majority in the House, Adebayo acknowledged that any challenge to the defections may not succeed legislatively but could still be subject to judicial interpretation.

“They may or may not succeed. But if they fail to succeed there, they can still take it before a court of law. By now, a determination could have been made,” he said.

When asked if the jobs of the defecting PDP lawmakers in Delta State were at risk should their actions be challenged in court, Adebayo responded, “No, I cannot say their positions are in jeopardy, but it can definitely be challenged. PDP has issues even at the national level.”