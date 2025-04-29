Djokovic To Miss Italian Open

Record 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will not take part in the Italian Open in Rome from May 7-18, tournament organisers announced Tuesday.

“Novak Djokovic has announced he won’t take part to #IBI25. See you next year, Nole,” organisers of the clay court tournament announced on social media.

The organisers did not state the reason for 37-year-old Djokovic’s withdrawal.

The Serb’s wait for a 100th ATP title goes on after his withdrawal from the Masters event in the Italian capital he has won six times, most recently in 2022.

Djokovic is yet to lift a trophy this season after enduring a turbulent start to 2025.

His last silverware came at the Paris Olympics last year — at the site of Roland Garros where the next Grand Slam will take place in May/June.

Djokovic lost the Miami Open final to Czech teenager Jakub Mensik last month, before suffering early exits on the clay in Monte Carlo and Madrid.

He was eliminated from the Madrid Open on Saturday after defeat to Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi, which followed on from his loss to Alejandro Tabilo in his opener at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Prior to the start of the clay court season, the world number five said he was suffering from the effects of an eye infection.