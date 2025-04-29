FG Enforces Life Jacket Use To Curb Fatal Waterway Accidents

The Federal Government has announced stricter measures to enhance safety across Nigeria’s waterways, including the mandatory use of life jackets and the phasing out of dilapidated wooden boats.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, made this known during a stakeholders’ meeting on marine safety awareness held at the Government House Multipurpose Hall in Minna, Niger State.

“The safety of lives on our waterways must be prioritised,” Oyetola said. “Henceforth, the use of life jackets is compulsory, and unsafe, rickety boats must be completely phased out. It is a collective responsibility to safeguard our marine transport system.”

During the event, the Minister distributed 3,500 life jackets to stakeholders across 12 states as part of efforts to promote a culture of safety. The meeting brought together key players in the sector, including boat operators, passengers, riverside community leaders, and water marshals from the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

Accompanied by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oritola, and the Managing Director of NIWA, Bola Oyebamiji, Oyetola said that while the ministry carries out routine dredging of inland waterways, its ability to extend coverage remains limited due to budgetary constraints.

“Our ministry is responsible for dredging over 853 square kilometres of inland water reservoirs,” he said. “Unfortunately, we are faced with funding limitations which hamper full-scale operations.”

Addressing the issue of the dormant Baro Port in Niger State, the Minister attributed its continued non-functionality to infrastructural gaps.

“Baro Port has remained largely inaccessible due to the absence of functional access roads, nearly seven years after it was commissioned by former President Muhammadu Buhari,” he stated. “Infrastructure must go hand-in-hand with marine development for such assets to serve their purpose.”

Niger State was chosen as the launch site for the life jacket distribution due to its expansive water bodies and the high number of casualties recorded in boat mishaps over the years — reportedly the highest in the country.

Representing Governor Umaru Bago at the event, Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, commended the Federal Government’s intervention.

“This initiative is timely and commendable. Niger State Government will support this effort by filling the gaps to ensure that safety becomes a shared value among our riverine communities,” Sarkindaji said.

The marine safety meeting aims to sensitise waterway users and authorities alike, as the Federal Government intensifies its commitment to reducing accidents and improving the reliability of water transportation nationwide.