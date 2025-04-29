×

Three Deaths In Spain Linked To Generator Use During Blackout

By Channels Television
Updated April 29, 2025
High-voltage transmission towers carrying electricity from Spain to Portugal are pictured near the border, in Lindoso, Portugal, on April 28, 2025. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said today authorities were not ruling out any cause for the widespread blackout across the Iberian pensisula. “All potential causes are being analysed, I insist, without ruling out any hypothesis, any possibility,” Sanchez told a press conference, 11 hours after Spain and Portugal were plunged into darkness for reasons that had yet to be determined. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

 

 

Three elderly people died in Spain from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after using a generator during the country’s nationwide electricity blackout on Monday, emergency services said.

Police said the bodies of the three were found at a home in Taboadela, a town of around 1,500 residents in the northwestern region of Galicia alongside a domestic generator used by one of the victims to power an oxygen machine, regional emergency services said in a statement.

Emergency services workers detected “a high concentration of carbon monoxide” inside the house.

Spanish media also reported that a woman died during the blackout in a fire caused by a candle in her flat in Madrid.

Many resorted to candles on Monday night during the massive power outage that hit Spain and Portugal, halting trains, disrupting traffic and leaving people unable to make calls on mobile networks or pay without cash.

No firm cause for the blackout has yet emerged, with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday announcing a commission to investigate the failure of the electricity network.

 

A street lies in darkness except for the light from passing cars during a massive power cut affecting the entire Iberian peninsula and the south of France, in Vigo on April 28, 2025.  (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

 

 

Passengers walk along a platform to board a train at Santa Justa railway station in Seville on April 29, 2025, the day after a massive power cut affecting the entire Iberian peninsula and the south of France.  (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

 

 

A woman uses her phone’s torch while she walks her dog as the street lies in complete darkness during a massive power cut affecting the entire Iberian peninsula and the south of France, in Vigo on April 28, 2025.  (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

 

