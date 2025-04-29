Three Deaths In Spain Linked To Generator Use During Blackout

Three elderly people died in Spain from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after using a generator during the country’s nationwide electricity blackout on Monday, emergency services said.

Police said the bodies of the three were found at a home in Taboadela, a town of around 1,500 residents in the northwestern region of Galicia alongside a domestic generator used by one of the victims to power an oxygen machine, regional emergency services said in a statement.

Emergency services workers detected “a high concentration of carbon monoxide” inside the house.

Spanish media also reported that a woman died during the blackout in a fire caused by a candle in her flat in Madrid.

Many resorted to candles on Monday night during the massive power outage that hit Spain and Portugal, halting trains, disrupting traffic and leaving people unable to make calls on mobile networks or pay without cash.

No firm cause for the blackout has yet emerged, with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday announcing a commission to investigate the failure of the electricity network.