Tinubu’s Reforms Are Stabilizing Economy, Reducing Poverty — Shetima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians that the economic reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu’s administration are stabilising the economy and reducing poverty across the country.

Speaking on Monday at the 2025 retreat for newly inaugurated members of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Shettima said the Federal Government was implementing targeted interventions aimed at expanding opportunities and improving citizens’ quality of life.

He delivered a keynote address on the theme: “Understanding the Role of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission and Other Stakeholders/Agencies in Nation Building.”

Represented by his technical adviser on public debt management and revenue mobilization, Mr Ibrahim Natagwandu, the Vice President said, “This administration remains steadfast in its efforts to reposition the Nigerian economy through bold reforms aimed at reducing poverty, attracting investment, and creating an enabling environment where citizens can thrive and contribute meaningfully to national development.

“Guided by the administration’s agenda, the government is implementing targeted interventions to stabilise the economy, expand opportunities, and improve the quality of life for all Nigerians.”

Shettima emphasised the critical role of RMAFC in strengthening Nigeria’s fiscal health, urging commission members to uphold transparency, equity, and service excellence.

“You occupy a crucial place in our nation’s architecture. Your work directly impacts the fiscal health and cohesion of the nation. I urge you to rededicate yourselves to the aspirations of the government and the people,” he said.

Also speaking, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, commended the Federal Government’s economic decisions, noting that although some policies had caused temporary hardship, they had ultimately strengthened the financial standing of subnational governments.

“Let me express our profound gratitude to the President for some of the bold steps he has taken to rejig the economy,” Eno said.

“Even though we may have experienced a certain level of hardship associated with some of these policies, I want to say that some of the policies have helped subnationals to receive more funding from the federation account, and this has helped us to undertake many projects.

“If some of these decisions were not taken, we would not be able to pay salaries. Some states will be borrowing and amassing debts for generations yet unborn.”

Earlier, RMAFC Chairman, Mohammed Shehu, said the retreat was organised to familiarise and equip new commission members with the agency’s operations and responsibilities.

He assured that the commission would work diligently, with dedication and patriotism, alongside all stakeholders to ensure the fiscal well-being of the nation.