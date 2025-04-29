×

Two Cardinals To Miss Conclave For Health Reasons—Vatican

If all the others attend, there will be 133 cardinals present.

By Channels Television
Updated April 29, 2025
Twitter
Cardinals attend a holy mass a day after the funeral of Pope Francis, at St Peter’s square in The Vatican, on April 27, 2025. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP)

 

Two Catholic cardinals will miss next week’s conclave to elect a new pope because of health issues, bringing the number of electors expected to 133, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

The Vatican did not name them but a source at the archdiocese of Valencia confirmed to AFP that its Archbishop Emeritus, Cardinal Antonio Canizares, would not be attending the conclave due to health reasons.

A total of 135 cardinals are eligible to vote in the secret ceremony in the Sistine Chapel, which begins on May 7 and is expected to last for several days.

READ ALSO: Conclave To Begin Voting For New Pope May 7— Vatican

These are potentials cardinals predicted to be next Pope

 

If all the others attend, there will be 133 cardinals present.

The winner to succeed Pope Francis will require at least a two-thirds majority, a figure that now falls to 89.

AFP

More Stories