Alleged Money Laundering: Aisha Achimugu Appears In Court

Popular businesswoman and socialite, Aisha Achimugu, has appeared before a Federal High Court, Abuja.

Achimugu arrived in court at about 11:35 am on Wednesday, accompanied by two female officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Her arraignment comes a day after she was arrested by EFCC operatives at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja shortly after she returned from London and was subsequently taken into custody.

On Monday, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja, ordered her to appear before the EFCC on Tuesday, and also to appear before the court on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

The socialite had been declared wanted in March by the EFCC over allegations of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

More to follow…