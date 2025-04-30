Five Dead, Seven Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

Five passengers have been confirmed dead by the Ogun State Sector of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) in a road accident along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway, while seven others sustained injuries.

According to the sector’s Route Commander and Public Education Officer, Florence Okupe, the accident happened around 1:30 pm on Wednesday around Car Park C Area, Mowe, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

“The crash involved two vehicles. A Yellow Mazda Bus with registration number LGB465XA and Ash Howo Truck with no registration number,” she said.

“A total of 12 passengers were involved in the crash. Five people were killed, seven others were injured in the accident. The injured passengers were taken to Famobis Hospital, Mowe, while the corpses were deposited at Idera Morgue.”

READ ALSO: FG Enforces Life Jacket Use To Curb Fatal Waterway Accidents

She said that the suspected causes of the crash were speeding, brake failure, and loss of control on the part of the Howo truck driver who rammed into the Mazda bus as the driver was negotiating a turning point at Car Park C.

The Sector Commander, Ogun Sector Command, Akinwumi Fasakin, urged road users to give full concentration to driving as that is what is required while on the road.

He further advised road users to maintain the required speed limits assigned to different categories of vehicles while using the roads.

He also encouraged all fleet operators to ensure the installation of speed limit devices and to be safety conscious and drive safely, saying that periodic mechanical checks and maintenance should be carried out on vehicles.

He, however, sympathised with the families of the deceased and wished the injured victim a speedy recovery.