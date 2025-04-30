Police Arrests Suspect After Fatal Triple Shooting In Sweden

Swedish police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed three young men at a hair salon, authorities said on Wednesday, amid heightened nerves over gun violence in the Scandinavian nation.

Tuesday’s shooting took place in broad daylight, a day before the Valborg or Walpurgis spring festival which draws more than 100,000 people to the city for celebrations, many of them students.

“One person has been arrested suspected of murder,” police commander Erik Akerlund told a press conference a day after the shooting in the city of Uppsala, 60 kilometres (37 miles) north of Stockholm, that shocked Sweden.

Swedish media reported that at least one of the dead had connections to organised gang crime, though police would not confirm those reports.

The Scandinavian country has struggled for years to rein in shootings and bombings between rival gangs.

Akerlund said several people “considered of interest in the investigation” had been brought in for questioning.

