Tinubu Hails Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney On Election Victory

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mark Carney on the Liberal Party’s victory in the recent Canadian parliamentary elections and his election as the 24th Prime Minister.

The President acknowledged the significance of the hard-fought electoral triumph at a time when the country needed a leader with a wealth of experience.

According to a statement on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President reaffirmed Nigeria’s intention to strengthen its relationship with Canada, with a focus on key areas such as education, climate change, and migration.

He expressed a desire to build a vibrant and future-oriented partnership with Prime Minister Carney’s administration, while also recognising the positive relations developed under the leadership of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Nigerian leader is confident in Carney’s ability to navigate this period in Canada’s history, citing his impressive background in finance and governance.

Carney, an accomplished economist, previously served as Governor of the Bank of Canada from 2008 to 2013, and of the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020.

