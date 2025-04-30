Troops Foil Kidnap Attempt, Rescue Six Victims In Taraba

Troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued victims along the Wukari-Kente road in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The operation was carried out by Troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke deployed at Forward Operating Base Wukari.

The incident occurred on 27 April 2025, following a distress call from the Executive Chairman of Wukari Local Government Area regarding an attack on suspected travellers along the Wukari-Kente road.

This is contained in a statement issued by Captain Olubodunde Oni, Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army.

“Responding swiftly, the troops launched a prompt rescue operation to the area and rescued the victims unhurt,” the statement read.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the troops discovered an abandoned white Toyota Hilux vehicle with a flat tyre by the roadside. Shortly after, six individuals emerged from the nearby bush, unharmed, and identified themselves as the occupants of the vehicle.

“They revealed that they were en route from Yola to Lafia when armed men, suspected to be kidnappers or armed robbers, launched an attack from the rear of their vehicle, forcing them to flee into the bush for safety.”

After securing the area, the troops assisted in fixing the damaged tyre and ensured the travellers continued their journey safely.

The Commander 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, commended the troops for their swift response and vigilance, and reassured the public of the Brigade’s unrelenting efforts in maintaining peace and security in Taraba State and its environs.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue supporting security agencies by providing timely and credible information that can aid in tackling criminal activities.