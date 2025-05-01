Africa’s Future Will Be Driven by Women, But Systemic Barriers Remain — Minister

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, has emphasised that Africa’s future hinges on the leadership and innovation of its women — but warned that persistent systemic barriers continue to hinder their progress.

Speaking at The Platform on Thursday, Oduwole delivered a passionate call to action, urging both public and private sectors to be more intentional about fostering inclusive leadership and economic structures.

“True power is the ability to shape outcomes, to create value, to influence culture, and to leave places better than you found them — and across Africa, women are doing just that.

“The business of the future is female. Africa’s future will be driven by women. But we must dismantle the barriers that still stand in their way,” she said.

From market stalls to boardrooms, policy chambers to production studios, Oduwole highlighted the growing footprint of women in traditionally male-dominated spaces.

“We are no longer waiting to be invited. We are building the tables. But progress has not been optimised,” she added.

The Minister said women drive Africa’s self-employment but face systemic barriers, calling for gender-intentional policies and inclusive leadership.

“Women account for nearly 60% of Africa’s self-employed population, yet they face systemic barriers in accessing finance, markets and formal structures, and that has to change. As we rethink our continent, we must reimagine an economy that truly works for women.

“When policies are not gender-blind but gender-intentional, real change happens. Leadership should not be something women have to prove they are worthy of — it must be something we collectively cultivate, mentor, and support at every level.

“Even today, women remain underrepresented at the highest levels of leadership across the public and private sectors. And yet, when women lead, things change,” the Minister said.

She pointed to research indicating that women in leadership are more likely to prioritise collaboration, invest in social infrastructure, and lead with equity and inclusion.

“Countries with more inclusive policies grow faster and more equitably. Leadership is not a gendered gift. But the absence of women in leadership is a loss not just for women but for society,” she stated.

Oduwole called for deliberate efforts to ensure women have the tools, networks, and opportunities to thrive. She stressed the need to reimagine systems that work for African economies as they evolve.

“When women have access, they don’t just participate — they lead, they grow, and they multiply value,” she said.

“Whether we are designing support for MSMEs or reforming trade policies, we must ask: where are the women? This is not just advocacy. This is smart economics.”

Oduwole underlined the importance of collaboration across borders, citing opportunities for knowledge-sharing across the continent.

“What can a Kano investor learn from an incubator in Lusaka? What can a Ugandan policy reformer teach a Senegalese entrepreneur?” she asked. “The time for siloed success is over. Africa must grow together.”