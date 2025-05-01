FG, Interswitch Discuss Digital Infrastructure, Economic Reforms

The Federal Government on Wednesday met with Interswitch to discuss pertinent moves regarding the country’s infrastructure and economic reforms.

This was revealed in a statement released by Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, after the meeting.

Edun said he received Chairman of Interswitch Group, Sir Ken Olisa, for a strategic discussion on Nigeria’s reform agenda and private sector collaboration.

During the meeting, Edun outlined ongoing macroeconomic reforms—exchange rate unification, subsidy removal, and targeted social investments—now yielding early gains in inflation control and investor confidence.

He also highlighted Nigeria’s successful domestic dollar bond issuance and the strong global support received during the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings.

“Interswitch expressed readiness to support digital infrastructure and fintech inclusion as part of the country’s economic transformation goals,” the statement added.