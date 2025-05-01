FG Reaffirms ₦1.5tn Highway Investment Push With Private Sector Partners

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with partners under the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI), reinforcing the Federal Government’s commitment to unlocking infrastructure investment through long-term private concessions.

The session, jointly held with the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, convened concessionaires managing nine highway projects covering over 900km, with a combined value of ₦1.5 trillion and expected to be delivered under 25-year concession agreements.

During the meeting, Edun emphasised that private capital is essential to accelerating development, following Nigeria’s return to macroeconomic stability with a 3.4% Gross Domestic Product growth in 2024, despite global shocks and reduced oil revenues.

“We have stabilised the economy. Now we must grow faster, broader, and inclusively. Private-led infrastructure delivery is central to that mission,” Edun stated.

He highlighted the successful concession of the Benin-Asaba highway as proof of concept, already underway with support from institutional and global investors.

He also relayed the Minister of Works’ directive that concessionaires demonstrate proof of funds to ensure timely mobilisation.

Senator Bagudu reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s strategic shift toward private sector-driven infrastructure, enabling investors to recover costs via tolling while closing public financing gaps. The initiative, he said, aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda—anchored on fiscal discipline, strategic investment, and job creation.