Joining Politics Made Me Bolder, I’ll Do It Again – Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele says joining politics made her bolder, smarter, and more aware of how leadership and governance work in Nigeria.

At the recent #WithChude Live talk hosted by media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo, Akindele spoke about her political journey as the deputy governorship candidate for Lagos State under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, where she ran with Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) but lost to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I needed to support others. I needed to give back — that was why I went into politics,” she explained. “Getting into it, seeing the violence, hearing the shouting, then I started watching female politicians — the way they speak and command respect and authority. And I said to myself, ‘Hey, you can do it.’”

Akindele revealed that the experience taught her boldness, resilience, and the importance of being informed.

“I stood, I spoke. I learnt that you have to be bold, courageous, and strong. What will be, will be. Fear will only keep you stuck,” she said.

According to her, politics pushed her to acquire more knowledge, especially in civic matters.

“I started reading more, learning more about my country and my state. When I want to speak now, I speak with statistics — with data. So yes, I’m glad I went into politics. And if you ask me whether I’ll do it again? Oh yes!” she said.

Dying In Silence

Beyond politics, Akindele also used the platform to advocate for mental health awareness, urging people to seek therapy and speak up about their struggles.

Despite her public image of strength, she admitted to suffering emotional pain and silent battles with online bullying, saying, “Right from the start, I’ve always known therapy is important, but I never submitted myself to it. I’d be scared people would hear and spread the gist. But I was dying in silence while acting strong.”

The ‘Jenifa’ star recounted how societal pressures and personal losses, including the death of her mother and the backlash following her political campaign, deeply affected her mental health.

“When Mum passed on — my everything, my prayer partner — the politics, the backlash, the insults… I watched a video where women were mocking me, saying I didn’t have a husband. I broke down. I cried and cried. Then I told myself, ‘You need to speak to someone. You can’t continue like this,” she said.

She stated that she eventually sought therapy and found relief. “Things I couldn’t tell others, I told my therapist. And now I feel better. So I want to advise everyone out there: it’s very important to speak up. Yes.”

Akindele also recounted a particularly painful episode during a family holiday in Dubai, when she was wrongly accused of neglecting her late Jenifa’s Diary co-star, Adejumoke Aderounmu, who reportedly struggled with depression before her passing in 2024.

“People called me out, saying, ‘She was in Jenifa — why are you acting like you care now?’ I was already depressed myself. I was bottling so much in,” she said.

“To cope, I went into a room, locked the door, and did a live video — just to speak out. Some people lock the door and end their lives. I thank God I locked the door and went live instead.”

Reflecting on that moment, Akindele stated, “There’s no such thing as a strong person. You need to speak up.”