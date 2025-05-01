LIVE: The Platform

The Platform’s May 1 event, which is taking place in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial nerve, features professionals from different fields.

Convener of the Platform Pastor Poju Oyemade, who is also the Senior Pastor and Founder of The Covenant Nation, is the keynote speaker at the event.

Other speakers include Jumoke Oduwole, the Minister of Trade and Investment; Akin Oyebode, Commissioner for Finance in Ekiti State; Joyce Mogtari, former Deputy Minister of Transport in Ghana; Kola Adesina, Group Director of Sahara; Ademola Oshodi, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs; Tola Odeyemi, CEO of Nigeria Postal Service; and Somto Ifezue, CEO of Piggyvest.

The Platform is a non-political and non-partisan national development fair that holds as a global media event on Workers’ Day (May 1) and Nigeria’s Independence Day (October 1).

It hosts speakers from the highest levels of the nation’s leadership and leaders in global policy practice.