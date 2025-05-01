Nigerian Workers Celebrate May Day Amid Biting Economic Realities

Today is Workers’ Day! Otherwise called May Day, it is set aside to celebrate workers’ contributions to the nation’s economy. This year’s celebration, themed “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship,” will be observed across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

But this year’s event comes amid the ballooning living costs and a shrinking economy.

Since the floating of the naira and the removal of fuel subsidy by the President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the cost of living has more than doubled, leading to a push for a new minimum wage.

Despite promises of reforms, improved welfare, and working conditions for workers, millions of workers continue to face unsafe conditions, mass layoffs, and low wages, among other issues.

While President Tinubu approved N70,000 as the new minimum wage after months of negotiations with labour unions, that move, which was made to cushion the impacts of the government’s reforms and rising living costs, is yet to be implemented by several states.

A civic organisation, BudgIT, said only 17 states have implemented the new minimum wage as of April 2025. Several private organisations are yet to start implementation, citing rising costs of operations.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the country’s inflation rate is at 23.18 % as of March 2025, and food inflation is at 40.01 %, further worsening the living costs among workers and Nigerians alike.

‘Backbone of Our Economy’

Despite these, the Federal Government says it is committed to bettering the welfare of Nigerian workers.

In his tribute to workers, Senate President Godswill Akpabio hailed the contributions of the Nigerian workers and described them as diligent and resilient.

“Today, we celebrate the hard work and dedication of Nigerian workers. We, in the Senate and of course, the National Assembly, acknowledge your invaluable contributions to our nation’s development,” Akpabio said in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh.

“I commend your resilience in the face of challenges and recognise your role in driving our economy forward. Despite obvious challenges, you remain the backbone of our economy. I salute your unwavering commitment to excellence and productivity. Your contributions are vital to our nation’s progress”.

Promise of Fairness

For the First Lady, Remi Tinubu, Nigerian workers’ support for the nation’s economy is unmatched.

“Across all sectors, whether public or private, formal or informal, Nigerian workers remain the backbone of our development and the driving force behind our nation’s progress,” she said in a statement late Wednesday.

Remi Tinubu said this year’s celebration is a reminder of the dignity of labour and the importance of creating opportunities that are fair to all.

“I salute the men and women who rise each day to go to work and support our economy,” she said, wishing them a “happy Workers’ Day celebration.

Workers Call For Better Wages

Apart from wage issues, Nigerian workers are also pushing for the restoration of suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed workers in the oil-rich state to embark on a peaceful rally to register their grievances against President Tinubu’s move.

According to the Deputy General Secretary of the NLC, Ismail Bello, the union’s leadership said that, given the “peculiar circumstance of the subversion of democratic governance” in Rivers State, the celebration should not involve fanfare but rather a sober reflection.

Already, workers are trooping out en masse across various states of the federation to mark the day.

The celebration of the day has also begun in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where the workers have gathered at Eagle Square. Several labour unions and their members are already on the ground for the celebrations.

In Kano State, the workers are calling for better wages and working conditions.

The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state, Abbas Ibrahim, re-echoed the call during an event to mark the 2025 Workers’ Day.

“Workers need improved salaries,” he said.