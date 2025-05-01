North-East Govs To Set Up Offices For Almajiri, Out-Of-School Children Issues

The governors of the North-East region, including Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe states, have agreed to collaborate with the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education (NCAOOSCE) by providing office space in each state.

This is the outcome of the communique read by the Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, at the end of the North-East Governors’ Forum meeting held in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital on Thursday, where the forum also pledged to support the enrolment of Almajiri and Out-of-children into formal school.

“Forum resolved to work closely with the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education (NCAOOSCE) by providing office space in each state, support the enrolment of Almajiri and out-of-school children into formal school, provision of vocational and technical education as well as develop a unified approach to addressing the menace in the sub-region,” the communique read in part.

The Forum also noted with dismay the rising activities of insurgents in the sub-region and called for the Armed Forces, other security agencies and community leaders to reappraise their strategy in the counter insurgency onslaught in the region.

“Forum notes that addressing the security challenge in the Northeast requires a multidimensional approach of not only the kinetic strategy but also address the root causes such as youth employment through vocational and technical education, improved road networks, improving education and reducing poverty.

“The Forum is committed to addressing the issues of security by tackling the current situation while addressing some of the root causes.”

The Forum noted significance of the Nigerian Law school Yola Campus within the region and resolved to support its expansion by providing additional hostel accommodation, water supply and other facilities to improve the admission capacity of the campus and make it more conducive for training.

While commending the Federal government and the Military in fighting the Boko Haram insurgency, the Forum also reechoed its commitment to the pursuit of common issues of sub-regional concerns and pursuance of collective courses on matters that are related to the security, social and economic integration of the sub-region.