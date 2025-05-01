Labour Asks Tinubu To Immediately Reverse Fubara’s Suspension, Withdraw Tax Bills

The organised Labour in Nigeria has asked President Bola Tinubu to immediately reverse what it describes as the unconstitutional suspension of the elected Government of Rivers State via a state of emergency.

This is part of the demands put forward by both the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, Comrades Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo, during the May Day celebration held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

The labour leaders urged the Federal and state governments to cease actions that erode the civic space and deepen it for the sake of the nation.

It demanded democratic accountability, built on transparent governance, electoral reforms, and an end to the suppression of dissent.

Labour urged the Federal Government to end what it calls the genocidal killings and bloodletting across the country, saying the number one duty of the government is ensuring the safety of lives and property of the citizens.

On the tax bills before the National Assembly, the organised labour has called for their withdrawal to allow Nigerian workers to sit at the table where it is being conceived.

According to the organised labour, the tax bills, crafted without the input of the NLC and the TUC, impose a burden on workers while letting the rich and corporations off the hook.

On the hike in the telecommunication tariff, the labour demanded an immediate reduction from 50 percent to 35 percent.

Furthermore, the organised Labour has demanded an immediate salary adjustment that is commensurate to the current economic realities in the country.

Other demands by the Labour are immediate payment of all outstanding allowances, pensions and gratuities across the nation; restoration of gratuity payments; upward review of retirement age; automatic adjustment of pensions to reflect inflationary trends.