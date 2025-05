Transgender women will no longer be able to play in women’s football from June 1, 2025, England’s governing Football Association announced Thursday.

The FA said it had updated its policy following last month’s UK Supreme Court ruling regarding the Equality Act.

The Scottish Football Association said Thursday it would also implement a similar ban from the start of its 2025/26 season as well.

AFP