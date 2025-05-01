Tinubu Embarks On Two-Day Visit To Katsina

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja for Katsina State on Friday for a two-day official visit, the Presidency has disclosed.

In a statement on Thursday, presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, said during the visit, the President will meet with key stakeholders to assess the security situation in the state.

He will commission the Katsina Agricultural Mechanized Centre and a 24KM dual carriageway completed by Governor Dikko Umar Radda.

Onanuga added that President Tinubu will also honour an invitation to attend the wedding of the governor’s daughter before returning to Abuja.