Trump Ousts Security Chief Waltz Over ‘Signalgate’ Leak, Names Him UN Envoy

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump removed National Security Advisor Mike Waltz in the wake of a group chat leak scandal, announcing plans to nominate him as ambassador to the United Nations instead.

In the first major cabinet shake-up of Trump’s new term, the president said Secretary of State Marco Rubio would now also serve as his interim national security advisor following Waltz’s departure.

“From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first,” Trump said on Truth Social as he announced the move.

But the 51-year-old former special forces officer and Florida congressman had been living on borrowed time since the so-called “Signalgate” scandal broke in March.

The editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine revealed at the time that Waltz had mistakenly added him to a group chat about US strikes on Yemen’s Huthi rebels on the commercial messaging app Signal.

“I’m deeply honored to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation,” Waltz said in a post on X.

Trump had repeatedly offered his backing in public but behind the scenes Waltz was losing his confidence over Signalgate, while there were also tensions with other officials due to his hawkish stance on Russia and Iran.

His stance was increasingly at odds with Trump’s pivot towards Moscow as Washington pushed for Ukraine to reach a quick ceasefire deal, and as Trump reopened negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program.

In the end, however, the 51-year-old former congressman from Florida lasted just over 100 days of Trump’s second term, which has so far been more stable in terms of personnel than his first.

Democrats will now turn up the heat on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who revealed timings that US warplanes would take off to bomb targets in the same Signal chat.

Hegseth was also reported to have shared those details in a separate Signal group chain that included his wife.

“Now do Hegseth,” top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer posted on X.

‘Scalp’

Trump has so far stood by Hegseth, a former Fox News contributor who has had a rocky first few months at the Pentagon, dismissing the Signal scandal as a “witch hunt.”

Waltz’s new role will also require Senate confirmation, ensuring that Signalgate will stay in the headlines.

There was no immediate confirmation of US media reports that Waltz’s deputy, Alex Wong, would also leave the National Security Council.

US media had reported that Steve Witkoff, a real estate magnate whom Trump has picked to lead US talks with both Russia and Iran, is in contention to replace Waltz in the longer term.

Waltz was among a number of White House staff targeted by right-wing influencer and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, who met with Trump to urge a purge.

Loomer, who is known for claiming that the September 11, 2001, attacks were an inside job, is reported to have successfully pushed for the dismissal of several senior US security officials she deemed disloyal to the president.

After news of Waltz’s ouster was reported Thursday, Loomer appeared to take credit in a post on X, saying: “SCALP.”

Waltz showed no sign that he knew of his imminent departure when appearing early Wednesday on Fox News, where he hailed the new US minerals deal with Ukraine.

Waltz was also present at Trump’s televised cabinet meeting on Wednesday, where he and other senior officials lavished praise on the president.

The National Security Advisor’s role has been held in the past by some of the most high-profile officials in US history, including Henry Kissinger.