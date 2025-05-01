Trump’s America Is ‘Self-Serving’ — Ex-Vice President Harris

Former US vice president Kamala Harris hit out at Donald Trump and his backers on Wednesday, in her first major speech since losing November’s election.

The defeated Democrat told supporters the apparent “chaos” of the last three months was actually the realisation of a long-cherished plan by conservatives who are using Trump to twist the United States to their own advantage.

“What we are, in fact, witnessing is a high velocity event, where a vessel is being used for the swift implementation of an agenda that has been decades in the making,” she told an audience in San Francisco.

“An agenda to slash public education. An agenda to shrink government and then privatize its services. All while giving tax breaks to the wealthiest.

“A narrow, self-serving vision of America where they punish truth-tellers, favor loyalists, cash in on their power, and leave everyone to fend for themselves.”

Trump’s first 100 days in power have been marked by a dizzying array of executive orders tackling everything from immigration to foreign aid to showerhead pressure.

Critics have been appalled at what they say is a vengeful administration carelessly overstepping democratic and constitutional norms, including clashing with the courts.

While Trump’s supporters have cheered some of the rapid-fire changes, recent polls have shown a majority of the country is becoming disenchanted with the political and economic tumult, particularly from his oft-changing tariffs.

Harris, who is thought to be mulling a run for the governorship of her home state of California in 2026 or a possible White House run in 2028, has largely stayed out of the limelight since leaving Washington in January.

On Wednesday she was a guest speaker at an event run by Emerge, a political organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for public office.

She told the crowd that Trump was targeting universities and courts because he wanted to cow the opposition.

“President Trump, his administration, and their allies are counting on the notion that fear can be contagious,” she said.

“They are counting on the notion that, if they can make some people afraid, it will have a chilling effect on others.”

But, she said, there were judges, academics, politicians and regular people who were standing up to the government.

“Fear isn’t the only thing that’s contagious. Courage is contagious,” she said.

“The courage of all these Americans inspires me.”

AFP