Zelensky Hails Ukraine-US Mineral Deal As ‘Truly Equal’

It is a truly equal agreement that creates an opportunity for quite significant investment in Ukraine.

By Channels Television
Updated May 1, 2025
This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on February 5, 2025, shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking during a meeting with Britain’s Foreign Secretary in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP)

 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday hailed a minerals deal that Kyiv had signed with Washington, saying the reworked agreement was “truly equal”.

The deal, which both parties signed on Wednesday, would see the United States and Kyiv jointly develop Ukraine’s critical mineral resources.

US President Donald Trump initially described the arrangement as “money back” for the wartime aid Ukraine received under his predecessor Joe Biden, but Kyiv says the new agreement is not linked to any past “debt”.

During the negotiations, “the agreement changed significantly”, Zelensky said in his daily address.

In this handout photograph posted on the official Facebook account of Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko late on April 30, 2025, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (L) and Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko (R) attend a ceremony to sign a minerals deal, in Washington DC, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Handout / Facebook / @yulia.svyrydenko / AFP)

 

“Now it is a truly equal agreement that creates an opportunity for quite significant investment in Ukraine.”

“There is no debt in the deal, and a fund — a recovery fund — will be created that will invest in Ukraine and earn money here,” he added.

Kyiv and Washington planned to sign the agreement weeks ago, but a fiery clash between Trump and Zelensky in the White House temporarily derailed talks.

Ukraine had been pushing for long-term security guarantees as part of any deal.

The new agreement does not place any specific security commitments on the United States, but Washington argues boosting its business interests in Ukraine will help deter Russia, which invaded its neighbour in 2022.

