NCAA Summons Airpeace Over Flight Disruptions

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has summoned Air Peace Limited over recurring flight delays and cancellations that have continued to inconvenience the travelling public.

In a statement released on Friday by the NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, the regulatory body expressed concern about the operational challenges faced by the airline and emphasised the need for immediate corrective action.

The statement followed a meeting held at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja, where the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Captain Chris Najomo, engaged with senior management staff of Air Peace.

Captain Najomo, during the meeting, advised the airline to “trim its operations to the size of available aircraft currently in its fleet” to reduce service disruptions and improve passenger confidence.

“The NCAA has received several complaints of chronic flight cancellations and delays, and this must be addressed without delay,” the DGCA said. “NCAA will continue to support the airlines, the operators must comply with the regulations and global best practices.”

READ ALSO: Troops Kill Five Bandit Leaders In Zamfara, Recover Weapons

He warned that the authority is intensifying surveillance across all Nigerian airlines to ensure strict adherence to flight schedules and operational standards.

According to Achimugu, Air Peace’s representatives acknowledged facing operational challenges, which they described as “not uncommon in the aviation industry.” However, the airline assured the authority that it is working round the clock to resolve the issues and enhance service delivery.

Captain Najomo reiterated the NCAA’s zero-tolerance stance on operational inefficiencies and stressed that airlines failing to meet regulatory expectations will face necessary sanctions.