Nigeria Will Not Bow to Destabilisation Plots – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has issued a firm warning to those he described as “domestic collaborators or foreign agents” seeking to destabilise Nigeria, declaring that the country will not yield to fear, terror, or treachery.

During an official visit on Friday to frontline troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces in Katsina State, the president reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to national security and the wellbeing of its soldiers.

“To those who seek to destabilise our nation—be they domestic collaborators or foreign agents—hear this: Nigeria will not bow. Not to fear. Not to terror. Not to treachery,” Tinubu declared.

Speaking directly to the troops, he praised their dedication and bravery, calling them the “shield of Nigeria” and “silent guardians of our democracy.”

“You are the brave sons and daughters who stand between our people and the forces of terror. Every inch of ground you hold, every terrorist you neutralise, and every community you secure is a victory for justice, freedom, and the future of our children,” he said.

‘Insurgency Long Overdue’

Emphasising the urgency of the security crisis, Tinubu stated, “This is a defining moment in our history. The threats of terrorism, banditry, and insurgency have persisted for too long. Nigerians are counting on you to end this menace and reclaim every inch of our territory.”

The President also outlined ongoing efforts to improve military capability and welfare.

“We are equipping you with advanced weaponry, superior intelligence, and robust logistical support—not only to defend this nation but to dominate and defeat every adversary,” he said.

He assured the soldiers that their welfare remains a top priority under his leadership.

“We are committed to ensuring your families are safe, your allowances are paid promptly, your healthcare is guaranteed, and your dignity upheld,” he added.

According to the President, housing programmes, family support systems, insurance coverage, and improved remuneration are already being implemented.

Tinubu’s address comes amid renewed concerns over escalating violence in several parts of northern Nigeria.

In April, over 150 people were killed in coordinated attacks across Benue and Plateau states, including more than 100 victims in Bokkos and Bassa local government areas—among the deadliest since the 2023 Christmas Eve massacre in Plateau, which claimed around 150 lives in one night.

In the North-East, fears of a Boko Haram resurgence resurfaced after ISWAP carried out deadly bomb attacks in Borno State, killing at least 26 people. The military has since appointed Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar to lead counter-insurgency operations in the region.

Despite facing increasing public criticism over his administration’s handling of national security, President Tinubu remained defiant, rallying the military to stand firm.

“Let your resolve echo through every valley and forest. Let the enemies of Nigeria know—their time is up,” he charged. “With your valour and discipline, peace shall prevail. Nigeria depends on you, and I am with you—today, tomorrow, and always.”