Nigerian Workers Poorly Paid, Living Wage Must Be Standardised – Laolu Akande

A former presidential media aide, Laolu Akande, has said Nigeria’s workforce continues to suffer from poor remuneration, calling on the government to go beyond symbolic gestures and introduce a measurable and enforceable living wage for all workers.

Speaking on Channels Television’s breakfast programme Sunrise Daily, following the nationwide Workers’ Day celebration, Laolu described the annual event as an opportunity to confront long-standing labour issues in the country.

“Workers’ Day is not just a celebration. It’s a moment to reflect on what is missing in Nigeria’s labour system,” he said. “We don’t pay good remuneration at all.”

“Politicians will say the government is doing something. The private sector will pretend to pay decent salaries. Workers also pretend to be well paid. But the truth is, people are poorly paid in this country,” he stated.

President Bola Tinubu last year approved a new minimum wage of N70,00 after months of negotiations. But some states and private organisations are yet to start implementation.

According to Laolu, there’s an unspoken culture of dishonesty between employers and employees when it comes to wages.

The ex-presidential spokesman noted that while the government’s recent move to improve judicial officers’ salaries is commendable, the same urgency must be extended to other sectors of the workforce.

“What the government is doing to pay judges appropriately is a step forward. But that principle should be trickled down to all workers,” he said.

Laolu emphasized the need for Nigeria to stop debating what constitutes an adequate salary and instead define a living wage that ensures basic human dignity.

“You have to pay people a true living wage,” he said. “It shouldn’t be reduced to a conjecture of whether it’s enough or not. There should be a way to measure what is decent and allows people to live a basic life.”

His remarks come amid fresh demands from workers across the country for improved wages and better conditions of service.

Laolu insisted that workers’ welfare must take priority on the national agenda. “This is not just about salaries. It’s about restoring dignity to the workforce. When people are properly paid and respected, productivity improves, and so does national morale,” he said.