Police Arrest Three Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Two Ghanaians

The Nigeria Police Force, through its Intelligence Response Team (IRT), have rescued two kidnapped Ghanaian nationals and apprehended a key kidnapping syndicate operating across international borders.

The police on Friday said this followed a report filed with the National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja on April 27, 2025, regarding the kidnap of one Anastasia Arthur aka Baidoo, a 48-year-old Ghanaian national.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, explained that initial investigations revealed that Baidoo’s abduction stemmed from a sophisticated Facebook love scam.

Adejobi said advanced technical analysis provided a lead to a key location connected to the perpetrators, and operatives were deployed for immediate action.

READ ALSO: Troops Kill Five Bandit Leaders In Zamfara, Recover Weapons

He said working in close collaboration with the Ghanaian police service, the IRT operatives identified a criminal syndicate with members operating in both Ghana and Nigeria.

He said, ”Key breakthroughs in the investigation included the arrest of one Emeka Christian, a 27-year-old Nigerian residing in Bolgatanga, Upper Eastern Ghana, who confessed to receiving GH10,000 cedis as ransom money for the victim through his Ghanaian mobile account.

“He further admitted to transferring the naira equivalent to a Nigerian bank account belonging to one Peter Okoye.”

Adejobi further stated that on May 1, 2025, operatives of the intelligence response team successfully tracked Okoye, the prime suspect, to Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

READ ALSO: South African Mother Found Guilty Of Selling Daughter For $1,085

“The suspect was apprehended along with members of his syndicate: Paulinus Chidokwe, 35, and Chinonso Okafor, 35. Two Ghanaian women, Ms. Anastasia Arthur aka Baidoo and Amaseerwaa Konadu, who were victims of these abductors, were rescued in the process,” he added.

He noted that the victims had been taken to the hospital for proper treatment having been held under dehumanising circumstances, while the suspects are currently undergoing investigation.

While commending the officers for their swift and coordinated operation, which led to the successful rescue of these foreign nationals, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, highlighted that this achievement underscored the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force and in collaboration with its international partners to combat transnational crime and ensure the safety and security of all individuals within and beyond our borders.