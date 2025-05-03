Alleged Sexual Harassment: Activist Claims Natasha Lied Against Akpabio

An activist, Sandra Duru, who is also known as Prof Mgbeke, has alleged that the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, fabricated the sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Duru, a UK-based activist, claimed in a Facebook live session on Thursday that Senator Natasha offered her N200m to accuse Akpabio of organ harvesting.

She said the records of calls between her and the suspended Kogi Central lawmaker were enough evidence to prove her point.

Duru added, “So I had to redirect her back to my question, and she then said it (sexual advances) didn’t happen. ‘I don’t have evidence.’

“I told Natasha, ‘You are a pathological liar. You have disgraced us, Nigerians.’ She said Nigerians were G and H – ‘Gullible and Hungry’ – and I asked, ‘You want to add to their problems?’”

Duru said she told Senator Natasha to make peace with the Senate members, but she insisted they wanted to destroy the government. the activist claimed in the live video.

“I don’t know what she meant by that,” Duru said. “Natasha is not teachable. She lacks humility and doesn’t care. If it doesn’t go Natasha’s way, you are her enemy. Natasha is on a mission to destroy men… I cannot watch her destroy our men, our sons, and our girls who are following her blindly.”

Allegations, Suspension

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan first accused the Senate President of sexual harassment during a televised interview in February 2025.

She claimed that Akpabio made inappropriate comments and suggested her legislative proposal would only be considered if she “took care” of him. She also said he invited her to spend private time with him.

Akpabio denied the allegations, saying he had never harassed any woman and urged Nigerians to let the court handle the matter.

On March 6 2025, the Senate suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months without pay, citing “unruly and disruptive” conduct. Her harassment complaint was dismissed on procedural grounds, as she submitted it herself rather than through another senator, which violated Senate rules.

Her suspension followed a dispute over a new seating arrangement in the chamber, which she believed was meant to humiliate her. She later claimed on national TV that her suspension was punishment for rejecting Akpabio’s alleged advances — a claim he denied.

The Senate said the suspension could be lifted if she issued a written apology. The situation sparked widespread protests under the slogan “We Are All Natasha,” with rallies held in cities including Lagos, Enugu, Edo, and Kaduna.

Calling the suspension a “witch-hunt,” Akpoti-Uduaghan said it was an attempt to silence her. She took her case to the international stage during a Women in Parliament event at the United Nations, where she described the Senate’s action as illegal and called for global support.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dismissed a petition to recall her, saying it “failed to meet constitutional standards.”

This was not the first time the two senators clashed. In July 2024, Akpabio publicly reprimanded her during a Senate session, saying, “We are not in a nightclub,” after she spoke without recognition. The comment drew heavy criticism as “sexist,” leading to a public apology from Akpabio.