FG’s Initiative Empowers 300 Women, Youths In Niger

The Renewed Hope Initiative, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, has empowered over 300 women and youths in Niger State with agricultural inputs, prioritising smart agriculture.

The program, themed “Planting for the Future,” aims to unlock the potential of women and youths to transform the agricultural sector and secure the nation’s future.

The event, held at the Bako Kontagora Memorial Stadium in Minna North Central Nigeria was attended by Fatima Bago, the wife of Niger State Governor Umaru Bago, who represented Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Wife of the State Governor, Fatima Bago, emphasised the importance of empowering women in agriculture, stating that it would provide nourishment for households and ensure food security for the nation.

The wife of the governor said the programme covers diverse areas of Agriculture such as crop farming, livestock production, poultry and aquaculture, among others.

Mary Noel-Berje, Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affirmative Action, noted that the initiative aligns with the New Niger Agenda’s goal of harnessing citizens’ potential, particularly women, to drive agriculture and ensure food security.

Some of the beneficiaries, including the leadership of the Nigeria Association of Women in Agriculture and persons with disabilities, said the intervention is coming at the right time ahead of the rainy season.

As the Renewed Hope Initiative continues to empower women and youths in Niger State, the impact of this program is expected to be felt across the community, fostering economic growth, food security, and a brighter future for generations to come.