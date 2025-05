The Nigerian Army on Saturday said it is currently locked in a fight against men of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The update follows an attack on the town of Buni Gari in Yobe State.

“Troops of Operation HADIN KAI currently in a fierce battle against ISWAP attack at Buni Gari, Yobe State. Details later,” the Army wrote on its official X handle on Saturday.

