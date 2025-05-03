Police Hold Officers In Connection With Suspected Murder Of Detainee In Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has detained three of its officers in connection with the alleged murder of one Abubakar Auwal.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Nafiu Abubakar.

According to the statement, the incident followed a complaint of stolen trailer rims lodged at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Jega. In connection with the case, one Abubakar Auwal was arrested.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army In ‘Fierce’ Battle Against ISWAP In Yobe

While the investigation was ongoing, Auwal reportedly collapsed in detention. He was rushed to the General Hospital in Jega for medical attention but was confirmed dead.

The statement noted that foul play was suspected in the circumstances surrounding his death. Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Sani, ordered the case to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a discreet investigation.

During the investigation, three officers were found culpable and have since been detained at the SCID for further questioning and disciplinary procedures. Additionally, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Jega has been queried and redeployed with immediate effect.

The Police reassured the public of its unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of ethics and professionalism.

The statement emphasized that the misconduct of a few officers does not represent the values of the Nigeria Police Force, adding that prompt disciplinary measures are always taken to ensure accountability and justice.