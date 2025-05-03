Sabalenka Beats Gauff To Win Third Madrid Open Crown

World number one Aryna Sabalenka defeated Coco Gauff 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) on Saturday to win her third Madrid Open title.

Last year’s runner-up cruised past the American, ranked fourth, in the first set before digging deep in the second to triumph in a tie-break, sealing victory as Gauff double faulted.

Sabalenka recorded her tour-leading 31st victory on Madrid clay, adding the WTA 1000 trophy to titles in Brisbane and Miami.

It was the sixth final she has reached this year and the 37th of her career, the fourth in five years at Madrid.

Last year Sabalenka was beaten by Iga Swiatek in the showpiece, whom Gauff thrashed in the semi-final on Thursday.

“I’m pretty sure we’re gonna play many more times in the finals — although I hope I’m going to get all (the wins),” Sabalenka told Gauff, before addressing the fans.

“I’m always so excited to play in front of you… and I’m super happy to win this year.”

The three-time Grand Slam champion ripped through the first set after Gauff managed an initial hold.

Sabalenka won the next 17 points and racked up a 4-1 lead with breaks in the third and fifth games, as Gauff struggled to cope with her immense power.

The 21-year-old American, who won the US Open in 2023, managed a break of her own to slow down the 2021 and 2023 Madrid champion.

Sabalenka broke again to wrap up the first set in 35 minutes with her second set point as Gauff sliced wide.

The American came out reinforced in the second set, switching up her serve more and secured a break in the third game, consolidating for a 3-1 advantage.

Gauff saved two break points as Sabalenka applied heavy pressure in the sixth game, holding for a 4-2 lead.

At 5-4 up and serving for the set Gauff twice double faulted, handing her opponent three break points.

Sabalenka dropped her racquet in a comical moment during a rally on the second of those, the Belarusian looking at the crowd in bemusement, as Gauff saved all three.

After squandering set point Gauff saved another break point but Sabalenka eventually claimed the game at the fifth time of asking.

The world number one battled through a tough hold for 6-5 but spurned a championship point as Gauff forced a tie-break.

Sabalenka secured two mini-breaks before Gauff fought back on serve, but eventually the 26-year-old took control, opening up three more championship points.

Gauff handed victory to this year’s Australian Open runner-up on a plate with a double fault.

Sabalenka pulled level at 5-5 with Gauff head-to-head and matched Petra Kvitova’s record of three women’s Madrid Open titles.

“I think this is a step in the right direction,” said Gauff, despite defeat, thanking her team and the Madrid Open organisers.

“It’s one of my favourite tournaments to come to and one of my favourite cities.”