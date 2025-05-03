Serbian President Admitted To Military Hospital On Return From US

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic was on Saturday admitted to a military hospital in Belgrade on his return from the United States, his office said, without giving a reason.

Vucic, who according to Serbian media cut short his trip to visit US President Donald Trump in Florida after feeling unwell, “was admitted to the Military Medical Academy immediately after landing” in Belgrade, his office said.

It said it would release more detailed information on Vucic’s health “in good time”.

Vucic was originally meant to meet Trump, but cut short his trip after feeling unwell on consultation with a doctor, national Serbian broadcaster RTS reported.

His hospitalisation comes as the Serbian leader faces a widespread protest movement at home over a deadly accident at a train station in the northern city of Novi Sad.

He had previously been hospitalised in 2019 for heart issues.

The announcement casts doubt over Vucic’s promised visit to Serbia’s traditional ally Russia for the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II on May 9.

The Serbian leader on Thursday had vowed he would keep his word to Vladimir Putin and join some 20 world leaders visiting the Russian president for the occasion, commemorated with great pomp with an army parade on Red Square.

But any trip to visit Putin would have risked the wrath of the European Union, which Serbia wishes to join.

And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would not take responsibility for the security of foreign leaders in Russia.