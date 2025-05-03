Shettima, Other African Leaders Attend Nguema’s Inauguration In Gabon

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Saturday represented President Bola Tinubu at the inauguration of Brice Nguema as President of Gabon President.

The inauguration ceremony, which held at the Stade de l’Amitié sino-gabonaise in Libreville, Gabon, saw military parades, marchpast and display of Gabon’s rich cultural heritage.

Vice President Shettima, was joined on the short trip by Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs, Hon Usman Bello Kumo and the Special Adviser to the President on General Duties (Office of the Vice President), Aliyu Modibbo.

Other African Leaders who attended the event were President Teodoro Nguema of Equatorial Guinea, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, John Mahama of Ghana, Faustin-Archange Touadéra of Central African Republic, Adama Barrow of The Gambia, Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, Félix Tshisekedi of Democratic Republic of Congo, Bassirou Faye of Senegal, and Mahamat Itno of Chad.

Others were Denis Nguesso of the Republic of Congo, Ismaïl Guelleh of Djibouti, Umaro Embaló of Guinea-Bissau and Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi among many others.

In his inauguration speech, President Nguema, thanked the Gabonese citizens for their overwhelming support for him, leading to his emergence as a democratically elected President.

He pledged to work hard for the development of Gabon as well as empower the youth in order to secure the future of the nation.

President Nguema further promised to address the challenges of insecurity and criminality that are troubling the country, adding that the lack of adequate water supply will also be tackled.