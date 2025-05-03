Suspected Insurgents Attack Yobe Military Base Two Days After North-East Govs Meeting 

Less than 48 hours after the North-East governors held its 11th forum meeting In Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, suspected Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly attacked the 27 Task Force Brigade, Bunigari in Gujba Local Government Area of the state.

The residents of Bunigari told Channels Television that the insurgents who came in the early hours of Saturday, targeted the military base.

“It was in the early hours of today, around 1.00am we heard a heavy gun battle at the 27 Task Force Brigade which is unusual to the test firing by the military. We later confirmed it was suspected insurgents,” they said.

A military source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, also confirmed the attack but said the details were still sketchy as at time of filing-in this report.

The insurgents had in the last few weeks attacked military formations, destroyed cell culvert along Goniri Road as well abducted individuals along the Damaturu-Bunigari-Biu Road, creating fear in the hearts of the surrounding communities.

This is happening after the Northeast governors met to adopt approaches to tackle the insecurity the region has been facing in the last fifteen years.