Mele Kyari Denies Being In EFCC Custody Amid $2.9bn Probe

Former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has denied reports claiming he is in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), following an ongoing investigation into the alleged misappropriation of $2.9 billion allocated for refinery rehabilitation.

In a statement posted on Saturday via his X account (formerly Twitter), Kyari dismissed the reports as “clear mischief” and a calculated attempt by unnamed individuals to tarnish his reputation.

“Over the past few days, and particularly in the past two hours, I have been inundated with calls from concerned family and friends over claims by an online newspaper that I was in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“This is clear mischief and a calculated attempt by the newspaper and its sponsors to achieve a desired outcome, which only they know,” the 60-year-old wrote.

Kyari, who was removed from his position following a presidential directive dissolving the NNPCL board and management, said he is currently taking a “well-deserved rest” after years of demanding public service.

“It should be stated that having served the NNPC and the NNPCL for 34 years—17 of those in management roles, and especially the last 5 years and 9 months—I had little time for leave, even for two weeks,” he noted.

Accountability

While maintaining his innocence, Kyari expressed his readiness to account for his time in office, both before the Nigerian authorities and ultimately before God.

“I must emphasise that I served with the fear of God, knowing fully well as a Muslim that if I do not account before man, I will account before Allah.

“Having served in public capacity, I am willing and happy to account for my stewardship in this world,” he stated.

READ ALSO: EFCC Probes Ex-NNPCL GMD, Kyari, Others Over Alleged Mismanagement Of Funds

Kyari also urged the media to exercise restraint and avoid spreading unverified claims, warning that disinformation could harm investor confidence and the country’s international reputation.

His statement comes amid a growing corruption probe by the EFCC involving at least 14 senior officials of NNPCL, including two former CEOs—Kyari and Abubakar Yar’Adua.

Refineries Funds Investigation

A letter dated 28 April 2025 revealed that the EFCC is investigating a case of abuse of office and misappropriation of funds connected to the rehabilitation of Nigeria’s three major refineries: Port Harcourt ($1.56 billion), Kaduna ($740.6 million), and Warri ($656.9 million).

As part of the investigation, the Commission has requested certified true copies of emoluments and allowances of the listed officials, both serving and retired.

Those under scrutiny include Ibrahim Onoja, Mustapha Magaji Sugungun, Abubakar Lawal Yar’Adua, Isiaka Abdulrazak, Umar Ajiya, Dikko Ahmed, Ademoye Adeniyi Jelili, Kayode Olusegun Adetokunbo, Efiok Michael Akpan, Jimoh Olasunkanmi, Bello Kankaya, and Desmond Inyama.

Sources within the Commission confirmed that over ₦80 billion was discovered in the personal accounts of one of the former refinery managing directors, prompting further arrests and forensic scrutiny.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Sacks NNPCL CEO Kyari, Appoints Ojulari As Replacement

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the investigation in a brief statement to Channels TV, saying, “There are ongoing investigations into the funds released for the rehabilitation of the Kaduna, Warri and Port Harcourt refineries.”

President Bola Tinubu had earlier, on April 2, approved a major shake-up of the NNPCL board, removing Kyari, Chairman Chief Pius Akinyelure, and several other directors.

The President appointed Bashir Ojulari as the new Group CEO and Ahmadu Kida as Non-Executive Chairman, with the directive to drive efficiency, restore investor confidence, and conduct a strategic portfolio review of NNPCL’s assets.

Despite the swirling allegations, Kyari insists he is “available to respond to all lawful queries” and thanked family and friends who had reached out during the confusion.