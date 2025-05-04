Orile Murder: Prime Suspect Arrested In Kogi, Stolen Vehicle Recovered

Detectives of the Homicide Section, Lagos State Police Command, have arrested the prime suspect involved in the murder of 65-year-old Jane Okoye.

A statement by the Lagos Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Sunday said that the incident occurred on April 2, 2025, in the Orile Iganmu area of the South-West state.

Hundeyin explained that a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Abubakar Iliyasu, had forcibly gained access to the victim’s premises and fled with her Toyota Sienna vehicle. The victim was found unconscious and taken to a medical facility, where she later passed on.

He added: ”Following the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for discreet and thorough investigation, a team of homicide detectives promptly swung into action, deploying both intelligence and technical resources to get the suspect apprehended and recover the stolen property”.

Efforts of the detectives yielded positive results as the principal suspect, Iliyasu, who had absconded with the deceased’s vehicle and other personal items, was traced to and arrested in Ankpa, Kogi State. The vehicle was recovered in good condition and secured as evidence in the ongoing investigation.

However, the suspect is currently being detained at the SCID, Yaba, Lagos State where he is assisting investigators with useful information.

Following the development, the Police Commissioner in Lagos State, Olohundare Jimoh, assured the public that the suspect would be prosecuted after the investigation.

The Lagos State Police Commissioner also emphasized that the command remains steadfast in its mission to protect lives and property in the state.