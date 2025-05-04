Peter Obi Condemns VeryDarkMan’s Arrest, Alleged NANS President’s Abduction

The 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Sunday condemned the arrest of Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), saying the action was carried out in a manner that left many Nigerians unsettled.

Obi said in a statement that the manner in which VDM was arrested closely resembled an abduction, “a disturbing method that not only creates fear but also risks being mimicked by criminal elements.”

He emphasised that if Nigerians begin to struggle to distinguish between legitimate arrests and unlawful abductions, “we will lose a vital layer of national security and accountability.”

“This trend is not new. We must recall that even our esteemed judges, the last line of defence for justice, have suffered similar indignities in recent years. When those who interpret the law are treated with such disregard, it is difficult to expect that ordinary citizens will feel protected under the law,” he said.

The LP chief lamented that the methods are beginning to affect the economy and business environment.

Obi said, “The backlash directed at GTBank, allegedly linked to the circumstances surrounding Mr. Otse’s arrest, has had serious reputational consequences. At a time when investor confidence is already fragile, we must do all we can to avoid actions that tarnish institutions or undermine the trust of both citizens and the international community.

“One cannot help but ask: was it impossible to invite Mr. Otse in a civil, transparent, and legal manner? Would that not have spared Nigerians, GTBank, and our national image the unnecessary shame and losses we now witness?”

He also stated that the alleged abduction of a NANS President raises critical questions about the independence of student leadership and the subtle erosion of young voices in democracy.

He said Nigeria’s youth should not feel coerced, silenced, or absorbed into political agendas that do not reflect their will, stressing that the oppression of young voices, whether through force, patronage, or intimidation, is a dangerous path that we must not normalise.

“We must return to a Nigeria where justice is done and is seen to be done without theatrics or abuse. A country where youth can speak freely, judges can serve with dignity, and institutions act responsibly. That is the Nigeria we must rebuild,” he said.