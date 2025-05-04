Police Kill Three Bandits In Benue, Arrest Nine Suspected Kidnappers In Delta

Police operatives have killed three bandits in Benue State in its efforts to tackle crimes in the North-Central State.

The bandits, suspected to be from Shitele and Ukum, were holding secret meetings at Sankera, planning attacks against security operatives in the area.

Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying the operation was carried out on May 3.

He said during the “fierce gun duel near Tse-Gondo axis, three bandits sustained fatal gunshot injuries and were later confirmed dead at the hospital.”

The operatives recovered several exhibits from the scene, including two locally fabricated guns and some live cartridges.

According to the statement, operatives of the Delta State Commands CP Special Assignment team arrested one Henry Okpor, a serial car snatcher, on 22nd April, 2025.

A pump-action gun, a Toyota Highlander (Reg. No. RBC-414-BL), and a Hyundai car (Reg. No. LSD-367-DU), believed to be stolen, were recovered from him.

“The Command has also shown strides in suppressing cultism. On April 25, 2025, a sting operation by the CP Special Assignment team led to the apprehension of Mudiaga Okparume and Arinze Humble, confirmed members of the Vikings confraternity. The operatives recovered two Beretta pistols and five rounds of live ammunition.

“Furthermore, in a swift response to a kidnapping incident reported on April 26, 2025, where two persons in Agbarho were kidnapped, operatives of the state command mobilized and trailed the suspects to Uvwiama forest in the Ughelli North LGA, where the operatives successfully rescued the two victims during an intense operation. Nine suspects were also apprehended, and a cache of weapons was recovered, including three pump-action guns, three double/single-barrel guns, one locally made gun, and thirteen rounds of live cartridges.

“These successful operations are a testament to the dedication and proactive measures taken by the Nigeria Police Force to combat violent crimes. The Force remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens through intelligence-led policing, community engagement, and swift response to report of criminal activities.”

Adejobi stated that all suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of various investigations.

On his part, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, commended the efforts of the gallant operatives and assured members of the public that the Force would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and residents within the country.