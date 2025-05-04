U-20 AFCON: Nigeria, Morocco Share Spoils In Group B Cracker

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles and Morocco battled to a goalless draw on Sunday in a Group B clash at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In a game that both sides were almost evenly matched in possession, Nigeria took a point home, boosting their chances of reaching the knockouts.

The Flying Eagles will have Daniel Bamenyi to thank for holding down the defence line. The defender’s heroics deservedly earned him the Man of the Match prize following his display at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

Aliyu Zubairu’s men now have four points from two matches, having defeated Tunisia 1-0 in their first game of the competition.

In the other Group B clash, Tunisia trounced Kenya 3-1 to revive their hopes of reaching the next round of the tournament.

Overall, Morocco leads the group log with four points, the same as Nigeria, who have fewer goals than the North Africans. Tunisia are in third while Kenya currently occupy the bottom of the ladder having not recorded a point.

Nigeria’s next match at the 2025 U-20 AFCON will be against the whipping boys of Group B, Kenya. That game will take place on Wednesday. A draw will seal Nigeria’s berth in the knockouts, irrespective of what happens in the clash between Tunisia and Morocco – a game which will be played simultaneously with that of Nigeria.