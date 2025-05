Human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi says talks about the 2027 polls are distracting, but insisted he will support Peter Obi if the former Anambra State governor contests the presidential election.

Farotimi was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, where he made the comment.

Watch his interview below: