Zamfara APC, Suspended Lawmakers Reject Arrest Order

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the members of the parallel Zamfara State House of Assembly under the factional Speaker, Bashar Aliyu Gummi have rejected and condemned what they described as a politically motivated court order for the arrest of nine lawmakers.

In separate statements issued on Sunday in Gusau, the APC and the factional assembly accused the state government of weaponising the judiciary to intimidate elected representatives for performing their legislative duties and questioning perceived lapses in the executive arm.

According to Yusuf Idris, the APC Publicity Secretary in Zamfara State, the Chief Magistrate Court presided over by Justice Halima Jaafar Mikaila ordered the arrest of the lawmakers without issuing a prior summons or charge, despite the matter being subject to an appeal at the Court of Appeal in Sokoto.

“It is disturbing and embarrassing to see the judiciary being used as a tool to silence lawmakers who are pointing out issues of public concern. We call on Governor Dauda Lawal to end the harassment and engage the aggrieved members in dialogue,” he stated.

The APC maintained that it would continue to uphold the rule of law and resist any form of political intimidation, especially against members who have raised concerns about insecurity in their constituencies.

Similarly, members of the parallel House of Assembly led by Hon. Bashar Aliyu Gummi decried what they termed “malicious persecution” by the state government.

In a statement signed by Hon. Aliyu Ango Kagara, the lawmakers insisted that they remain legitimate representatives of their constituents and would not be deterred by threats or what they described as “politically twisted legal actions.”

“We are committed to our mandate and the people we represent. No amount of intimidation, including biased court orders or threats to our lives, will stop us,” he stated.

The faction also alleged plans to attack them and their families, claiming they had already alerted security agencies and provided evidence of the threats.

While both parties acknowledge that some efforts had been initiated by past assembly leaders to mediate the crisis, they condemned the state government’s decision to seek an arrest order from a lower court despite ongoing legal proceedings at the appellate level.

The embattled lawmakers are calling on the Judicial Service Commission to investigate the conduct of the presiding Magistrate and ensure judicial officers are not used as instruments of political victimization.