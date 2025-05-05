Bandits Kill Vigilantes, Civilians In Bauchi

Armed bandits have killed an undisclosed number of persons in the Gwana District of the Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The bandits were said to have launched a deadly attack early Sunday morning in Mansur Village located in the district.

Unconfirmed local sources said more than 11 people were killed, though the police have not confirmed the exact number of casualties.

In a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Ahmed Wakil, the Bauchi State Police Command confirmed that the attack occurred at about 5:40 am on May 4 when a combined team of professional hunters from Duguri and Gwana districts was ambushed by armed bandits, leading to a fierce confrontation.

The hunters were said to be on a routine patrol in Dajin Madam forest, near the Bauchi-Plateau border, when they were attacked.

According to the police, the ambush resulted in several fatalities, including members of the local vigilante group and civilians.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased included both quasi-security operatives and civilians from Sabuwar Sara village, who were mercilessly shot by the bandits while attempting to flee,” the statement read.

It was learnt that following the report made to the Alkaleri Divisional Police Headquarters, tactical teams were immediately deployed to the scene to secure the area and recover the bodies.

“A specialised unit has since been assigned to track down the attackers and bring them to justice,” the statement added.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, who visited the scene on Monday, condemned the attack, describing it as “utterly reprehensible” and a major threat to the state’s peace and security.

He reassured residents that the Command was committed to finding and prosecuting those responsible.

While meeting with community stakeholders during his visit, Aliyu urged residents to remain calm, vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement officers.