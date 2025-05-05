Finance Ministry Denies ₦13bn Irregular Contract Allegations

The Federal Ministry of Finance has vehemently refuted recent online reports alleging irregularities in the award of contracts amounting to ₦13 billion between February and June 2024.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry dismissed the claims as “unfounded” and “malicious,” reaffirming its unwavering commitment to transparency and due process in all its operations.

The online report suggested that the Ministry, under the leadership of Minister the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun and Permanent Secretary Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya, violated procurement procedures.

Responding with a firm denial, the Ministry emphasised that every contract awarded during the stated period, including those under the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG), fully complied with the Public Procurement Act and all applicable laws.

“This attempt to tarnish the image of the Honourable Minister and the Permanent Secretary is not only baseless but clearly intended to distract from the critical economic reforms being implemented under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration,” the Ministry stated.

Director of Information and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, who signed the statement, reaffirmed that the Ministry will continue to champion openness and accountability.

He also cautioned the media against the dissemination of unverified information, urging responsible journalism and vowing that the Ministry will not hesitate to seek legal redress against any false and defamatory reports.

The Ministry reassured Nigerians of its dedication to managing the nation’s economy effectively and ethically.

“We urge the public to disregard this publication and be rest assured that the Ministry is working diligently to implement the President’s economic reforms and improve the lives of Nigerians,” the statement concluded.