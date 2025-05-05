Former Governorship Candidates, Supporters Dump PDP, ACP For APC In Niger

Niger State political realignment continues to gather momentum as over 12,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD) have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection, which was led by former ACD gubernatorial candidate, Bello Bwari, saw the new members welcomed by the APC state executives at the party’s secretariat in Minna North Central Nigeria.

Bwari, while addressing the media, clarified rumors surrounding his potential interest in becoming the Deputy Governor to Governor Umaru Bago amidst a feud with his deputy. He stated that if the opportunity arises, he would accept it with gratitude and faith.

The 2023 Gubernatorial aspirant for PDP and former House of Representative Member Sani Kutigi said their decision is in recognition of the developmental strides going on in the state which align with his vision.

The State Secretary of the party in Niger State, Adamu Gani, said the party will continue to open its doors for people despite speculations that it is overcrowded.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Niger State, Umaru Bago, has said that he is on good terms with his deputy, saying that no one can break them.

This mass defection is seen as a boost to the APC’s strength in Niger State ahead of the 2027 elections. The move also highlights the ongoing political realignments in the state which Political speculators believe it is far from over.