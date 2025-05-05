Ibas Urges Military to Turn Findings Into Practical Security Solutions

The Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas has charged participants of Senior Course 47 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, to ensure that their study tour reports provide practical solutions to the pressing security challenges facing the nation.

The Administrator gave the charge when the Senior Course 47 participants paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Ibibia Worika, Retired Vice Admiral Ibas emphasized the significance of their study tour to Rivers State.

READ ALSO: Rivers Crisis: NASS Urges Supreme Court to Dismiss PDP Suit, Seeks N1bn

He stressed the importance of gathering credible intelligence to address insecurity, noting that security challenges negatively impact economic productivity, reduce government revenue, and deter investments.

“It disturbs our utmost conviction that those who provide human capital that fuels insecurity in urban and remote areas include, of course, our rural populace. Hence, any study channeled towards harvesting grassroots intelligence is worth embarking on, as internal security without proper feedback mechanisms will be an illusion to be pursued but cannot be attained,” the Administrator stated.

Retired Vice Admiral Ibas urged the participants to ensure that their interactions with security agencies and other stakeholders, as well as the data collected, go beyond mere academic exercise and translate into practical, actionable strategies for enhancing security operations.

He expressed confidence that the study would contribute to both academic scholarship and the broader security framework necessary for a safer and more secure Rivers State.

In his address, the Team Leader and Director of Logistics at AFCSC Jaji, Commodore S. O. Abdularaheen, explained that his team is one of nine groups currently on a study tour across selected states in Nigeria. The tour is part of this year’s research on the Nigerian environment as it relates to national security concerns.

Commodore Abdularaheen stated that the team is guided by the theme: “Harnessing Grassroots Intelligence for Enhanced Internal Security.”

He noted that their findings would be compiled into a research paper for the college, with recommendations expected to be adopted by relevant government agencies and organizations for implementation.