EFCC Arrests Content Creator In Kaduna Over Alleged Naira Abuse

The Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a social media content creator, Muhammed Kabir Sa’ad, for alleged abuse of the Nigerian currency.

His arrest was made known in an X post by the anti-graft agency on Monday.

Sa’ad, who operates under the handle @youngcee0066 on TikTok and Instagram, was seen in a viral video throwing naira notes on the ground, deliberately stepping on them, and issuing a challenge to EFCC officials in the Hausa language, daring them to arrest him if they could.

Following the circulation of the video, operatives of the EFCC tracked and apprehended Sa’ad in the Tudun Wada area of Kaduna State through intelligence surveillance.

He was subsequently taken into custody and is being interrogated at the Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the Commission.

The EFCC has consistently warned against naira abuse, which is a criminal offence under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act.

Sa’ad’s arrest marks another in a growing list of personalities who have come under scrutiny for publicly defacing the national currency.