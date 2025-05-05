Senate Resumes, Prioritises Tax Reforms, Rivers Crisis Reconciliation

The Senate has announced plans to work closely with the Executive to address socio-political tensions, particularly the crisis in Rivers State.

According to a statement issued on Monday ahead of resumption of plenary at the National Assembly, Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, stated that the goal is to reconcile key stakeholders and resolve underlying issues in the broader interest of national stability and reconciliation across the country.

The statement added that as lawmakers resume, the upper chamber, first on the agenda is the further consideration of the Tax Reform Bills, 2024.

“Its passage has become imperative to reform the country’s tax regime and shore up the revenue of the federation. This will also help governments at all levels to implement projects and deliver the dividends of democracy”.

The Senate also raised concern over the resurgence of insecurity in states such as Benue, Borno, Katsina, and Plateau. In light of this, Senator Bamidele underscored that the legislature would intensify consultations with security agencies to develop new strategies aimed at tackling terrorism and restoring peace across affected regions.

During the recess, the Presidency announced several appointments, including officials for the South-South Development Commission. The Senate is expected to begin screening these nominees in the coming days.

Senator Bamidele concluded by highlighting the importance of several pending bills that touch on strategic sectors of the economy, noting that the Senate would fast-track their passage and encourage public participation through committee hearings.