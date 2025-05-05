Three Dead, Nine Missing As Boat Overturns Off California

Three people have died and nine are missing after a boat overturned off the California coast, officials said Monday.

The vessel with 16 people on board got into trouble near Del Mar, north of San Diego, around 6:30 am (1330 GMT), a spokesman for the US Coast Guard said.

“Coast Guard is currently searching for 9 missing individuals off the Coast of Del Mar, California,” a statement said.

“Search began after receiving a report of an overturned vessel.”

The spokesman told the Los Angeles Times it was a “panga-style vessel” — a skiff typically used for fishing, with a high bow.

There was no immediate information on where the boat came from or who was aboard it.

AFP