Three Dead, Nine Missing As Boat Overturns Off California

The vessel with 16 people on board got into trouble near Del Mar, north of San Diego, around 6:30 am (1330 GMT), a spokesman for the US Coast Guard said.

By Channels Television
Updated May 5, 2025
A tour boat passes Alcatraz Island on May 02, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Foreign tourism to California fell sharply in February and March during the first 100 days of Donald Trump’s second term in the White House. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

 

Three people have died and nine are missing after a boat overturned off the California coast, officials said Monday.

“Coast Guard is currently searching for 9 missing individuals off the Coast of Del Mar, California,” a statement said.

“Search began after receiving a report of an overturned vessel.”

The spokesman told the Los Angeles Times it was a “panga-style vessel” — a skiff typically used for fishing, with a high bow.

There was no immediate information on where the boat came from or who was aboard it.

AFP

